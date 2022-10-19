Best of BS Opinion: Rising global risks, menace of malnutrition & more

-
Shyam Saran: The Chinese president’s address to the 20th Party Congress makes it clear China will stay the course with its assertive external policies, despite a threatening international environment. Read more
Nivedita Mookerji looks at the unwinding of certain patterns that had set in during the height of the pandemic. Read more
Shashi Shekhar Vempati: As 5G innovation in India looks for new-use cases from enterprise applications to education, India must take the lead in convergence across broadcasting and communications as well as across video and audio. Read more
The first edit argues for dealing with global business risks by means of policy. Read more The second edit talks of malnutrition and that existing schemes do not focus on balanced food. Read more
First Published: Wed, October 19 2022. 06:30 IST
