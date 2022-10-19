JUST IN
Best of BS Opinion: Rising global risks, menace of malnutrition & more
Best of BS Opinion: Headwinds from the West, Xi's China syndromes & more
Best of BS Opinion: Reducing the legal burden, an insecure partner & more
Best of BS Opinion: Through a 40-yr prism, countrywide reincarnation & more
Best of BS Opinion: Beyond inflation target, lessons from Maiden, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Discouraging history, clarity on macro policy & more
Best of BS Opinion: A troubled world, GST's secret sauce, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Crisis Nobels, rupee and reserves, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Gaining currency, reimagining venture capital & more
Best of BS Opinion: An unmistakable slowdown, lost fragrances & more
You are here: Home » Opinion » Special
Rising global risks: India will need policy space
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: Rising global risks, menace of malnutrition & more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Topics
BS Opinion | BS Special | Curated Content

Uddalok Bhattacharya 

Xi Jinping
Xi Jinping

Shyam Saran: The Chinese president’s address to the 20th Party Congress makes it clear China will stay the course with its assertive external policies, despite a threatening international environment. Read more

Nivedita Mookerji looks at the unwinding of certain patterns that had set in during the height of the pandemic. Read more

Shashi Shekhar Vempati: As 5G innovation in India looks for new-use cases from enterprise applications to education, India must take the lead in convergence across broadcasting and communications as well as across video and audio. Read more

The first edit argues for dealing with global business risks by means of policy. Read more The second edit talks of malnutrition and that existing schemes do not focus on balanced food. Read more

QUOTE OF THE DAY

You are in a very responsible post … Use appropriate words in public …

Special Judge Geetanjali Goel to Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on BS Opinion

First Published: Wed, October 19 2022. 06:30 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.