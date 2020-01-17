JUST IN
Budget and the building blocks of growth
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: Satya Nadella's remarks on CAA, Budget 2020, and more

Was Satya Nadella right to pass an opinion on the Citizenship Amendment Act? The opinion pages tackle several issues

Kanika Datta 

What’s to be done about the economy? How will the US-China temporary trade truce pan out? Was Satya Nadella right to pass an opinion on the Citizenship Amendment Act? The opinion pages tackle these issues and more. Kanika Datta sums up the views. Satya Nadella’s statement that he would like to see a Bangladeshi immigrant head Infosys one day may not fit in with the BJP’s political agenda.

But as the top edit points out here, Mr Nadella’s sentiments, they are widely shared by investors and businessmen across the world, including in India. Click here to read How can the government provide impetus to the economy and investment? CII’s Chandrajit Banerjee offers the industry’s point of view here The temporary trade truce between the US and China offers both countries some breathing space but India’s ability to cash in on developments is limited. The second edit explains why here Ajai Shukla points out that rather than aping the US and establishing joint tri-service commands, the Indian defence establishment may be better served by setting up a tri-service operational planning structure. Read it here

Amazon may have put in a billion dollars but if they make a loss of a billion dollars every year, then [they] jolly well will have to finance that billion dollar. So, it is not as if they are doing a favour to India when they invest a billion dollars

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal
First Published: Fri, January 17 2020. 06:24 IST

