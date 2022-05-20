Best of BS Opinion: SC verdict on GST Council, merger wave in media & more

Here is the best of Business Standard’s pieces for Friday:

A Supreme Court Bench led by Justice D Y Chandrachud in a judgment on Thursday said the recommendations of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council were not binding on the Central and state governments. This has raised concerns and it is being argued that the states may not implement the Council’s decisions and the advantage of “one nation one tax” could be lost. In this context, our lead editorial notes that what the court has done is to reiterate the constitutional position.

The judgment has not increased uncertainty in the GST system. Read here

In other views:

