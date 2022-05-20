Best of BS Opinion: SC verdict on GST Council, merger wave in media & more

-
Here is the best of Business Standard’s opinion pieces for Friday:
A Supreme Court Bench led by Justice D Y Chandrachud in a judgment on Thursday said the recommendations of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council were not binding on the Central and state governments. This has raised concerns and it is being argued that the states may not implement the Council’s decisions and the advantage of “one nation one tax” could be lost. In this context, our lead editorial notes that what the court has done is to reiterate the constitutional position.
The judgment has not increased uncertainty in the GST system. Read here
In other views:
The situation in Varanasi and the actions of the local administration portend a replay of the past, writes Aakar Patel. Read here
For all its gargantuan consumer numbers, the Indian media business is pathetically under-monetised, writes Vanita Kohli-Khandekar. Read here
