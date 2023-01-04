Best of BS Opinion: Searching for growth, beyond civil society, and more

-
Best of BS Opinion: A vaccine milestone, preparing for great refresh & more
Best of BS Opinion: The real debate, not yet out of the woods, and more
As 2024 LS polls approach, Oppn parties are chopping and changing strategy
Central government to begin Budget 2023-24 preparations from October 10
Best of BS Opinion: Chips for growth, the real cost of freebies, and more
Growth in jobs, infrastructure and information firewall are what we have today
R Jagannathan: The only real solution to the jobs crisis, whether in India or abroad, is to direct tech innovation towards job enhancing sectors, and disincentivising job-replacing ones.
Vinay Chatterjee describes what the Budget can do for infrastructure.
Shashi Shekhar Vempati: While the open internet is a soft spot for a large democracy like India, it can also be an effective geopolitical deterrent when free availability of information is most feared by your hostile neighbour..
The first editstresses competitiveness and productivity in achieving growth. The second edit poses questions about the government’s adversarial towards NGOs
First Published: Wed, January 04 2023. 06:30 IST
