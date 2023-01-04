JUST IN
Best of BS Opinion: Searching for growth, beyond civil society, and more
Best of BS Opinion: The real debate, not yet out of the woods, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Market sentiment, economic stress tests, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Sobering reality, year of conflict and loss, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Dumping ground, defending constitutional order, & more
Third force: The tightrope walk that awaits Prachanda, Nepal's new PM
Best of BS Opinion: Slowdown year, Indian rupee goes digital, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Diary sector's input cost, free food grains, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Laws and order, corporate battles of 2023, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Fiscal consolidation risks, return of millets, and more
Infra brushstrokes for the Budget
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: Searching for growth, beyond civil society, and more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Uddalok Bhattacharya 

tech jobs

Growth in jobs, infrastructure and information firewall are what we have today

R Jagannathan: The only real solution to the jobs crisis, whether in India or abroad, is to direct tech innovation towards job enhancing sectors, and disincentivising job-replacing ones.

Vinay Chatterjee describes what the Budget can do for infrastructure.

Shashi Shekhar Vempati: While the open internet is a soft spot for a large democracy like India, it can also be an effective geopolitical deterrent when free availability of information is most feared by your hostile neighbour..

The first editstresses competitiveness and productivity in achieving growth. The second edit poses questions about the government’s adversarial towards NGOs

QUOTE

One of the things that is probably amazing to see is India is leading when it comes to digital public goods and digital infrastructure … One of the things probably unbelievable, amazing, great to see is India lead when it comes to digital public goods.

Microsoft Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella

First Published: Wed, January 04 2023. 06:30 IST

