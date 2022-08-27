Best of BS Opinion: Semiconductor manufacturing, politics of AAP, and more

This week, T N Ninan looks at India’s chip-making “gambit”, whether this is “vaulting ambition which o’erleaps itself” or breakthrough strategy

Why were experts wrong on the Ukraine war? Devangshu Datta gives an answer.

TCA Srinivasa Raghavan: What BJP is to social harmony, AAP is to economics

Suman Mishra, CEO, Mahindra Electric Mobility, the first professional CEO in an industry that’s largely been a male bastion, talks to Shally Seth Mohile about things that drive her