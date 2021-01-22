Best of BS Opinion: Sensex hits 50K-mark, Biden's presidency starts & more

The Sensex achieved a statistical milestone on Thursday as it crossed the 50,000 mark before profit-booking pulled it down. At its intraday high, the index has nearly doubled from its low in March last year when corporate India was deeply concerned over business activity that came to a standstill due to the Covid-induced lockdowns. However, as our lead editorial argues, continued expansion in valuation would make the riskier.

If the Budget disappoints, there could be a correction in the market and investors must be prepared for that.

Other pieces for the day, among other things, talk about mass in India and the new US president.

Far from being an annoyance, mass are the only legitimate way of engaging the government today, writes Aakar Patel

demonstrated that the US was an unreliable ally and he has done much to discredit the White House globally. From that new low, the task before Joe Biden, the oldest president to hold office, will be to make America great, notes our second editorial