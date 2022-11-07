Best of BS Opinion: Severe policy lapse, the stealth bull market, and more

-
ALSO READ
Top Headlines: CBDC rollout this FY, banks deal with sanctioned entities
What drove the bull run in the markets last week?
RBI's e-rupee pilot takes off; Day 1 bond trade deals hit Rs 275 crore
Not in a hurry to launch CBDC; have to proceed carefully: RBI Guv Das
India's CBDC roll-out likely this fiscal with wholesale businesses
Ajit Balakrishnan: Should we not take steps to ensure that our best talent stay back in India to drive innovation in our domestic market rather than “escape” away abroad?
Debashis Basu on “a stealth bull market”. Over the long term, stocks are slaves to profit growth. But over the short to medium term, stock markets react strongly to surprises and also to stories or narratives of expected profits. We are witnessing a combination of all these factors in the Indian market.
Tamal Bandyopadhyay: As geopolitical tensions rise, efforts to globalise the central bank digital currency take centre stage.
But the financial system may face a significant interoperability problem in the near future
The first edit says Vodafone Idea’s debt conversion should not be delayed for telecom competition to be healthy. According to the second edit, unless a holistic approach is adopted to curb all sources of pollution simultaneously, this peril is hard to surmount.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, November 07 2022. 06:30 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU