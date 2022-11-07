JUST IN
Globalisation a must for action on climate change
Best of BS Opinion: Severe policy lapse, the stealth bull market, and more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Uddalok Bhattacharya 

Ajit Balakrishnan: Should we not take steps to ensure that our best talent stay back in India to drive innovation in our domestic market rather than “escape” away abroad?

Debashis Basu on “a stealth bull market”. Over the long term, stocks are slaves to profit growth. But over the short to medium term, stock markets react strongly to surprises and also to stories or narratives of expected profits. We are witnessing a combination of all these factors in the Indian market.

Tamal Bandyopadhyay: As geopolitical tensions rise, efforts to globalise the central bank digital currency take centre stage.

But the financial system may face a significant interoperability problem in the near future

The first edit says Vodafone Idea’s debt conversion should not be delayed for telecom competition to be healthy. According to the second edit, unless a holistic approach is adopted to curb all sources of pollution simultaneously, this peril is hard to surmount.

Pre-electoral giveaways are not the best ways to help the poor. Taxing the rich is a good way. We have a ballooning inequality and there is a compelling argument to tax the rich.

-Nobel laureate in economics Abhijit Banerjee

First Published: Mon, November 07 2022. 06:30 IST

