Widening protectionism
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: Shifting expectations, widening protectionism & more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

BS Opinion

Uddalok Bhattacharya 

India's G20 presidency

An evolving polity in which institutions undergo change and its international outreach in the form of G20 presidency are what we have today

T T Ram Mohan: The Supreme Court’s judgment on Election Commission appointments is not a case of judicial overreach, but is intended to protect the fundamental rights of the citizens.

Vighneswara Swamy and S Mahendra Dev: Financial inclusion and a sustainable digital economy are two critical components of achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and reducing poverty.

The G20 has a big role here

The first edit talks of the consequences of the Fed’s continuing hard stance on interest rates. The second edit cautions against protectionism.

QUOTE

In the G20 year, India is getting “world ready” and the world is getting “India ready”.

- External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

First Published: Fri, March 10 2023. 06:30 IST

