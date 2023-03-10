Best of BS Opinion: Shifting expectations, widening protectionism & more

-
An evolving polity in which institutions undergo change and its international outreach in the form of G20 presidency are what we have today
T T Ram Mohan: The Supreme Court’s judgment on Election Commission appointments is not a case of judicial overreach, but is intended to protect the fundamental rights of the citizens.
Vighneswara Swamy and S Mahendra Dev: Financial inclusion and a sustainable digital economy are two critical components of achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and reducing poverty.
The G20 has a big role here
The first edit talks of the consequences of the Fed’s continuing hard stance on interest rates. The second edit cautions against protectionism.
First Published: Fri, March 10 2023. 06:30 IST
