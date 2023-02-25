JUST IN
Sania's legacy: She's a legend beyond the sport she played
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: Social capital, Sania Mirza's legacy, and more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

BS Opinion | BS Special | Curated Content

Kanika Datta 

According to Klitschko, in Kyiv, even after hours of repairs, about two-thirds of the residents were left without heat and water and about 60 per cent were left without electricity

A common criticism of recent budgets is that their focus has been on capital investment, to the relative neglect of the social sectors. Despite government claims of improvement in outcomes from various programmes, India’s rate of progress on the UN”s human development index has slowed down in the second decade of the century, compared to the previous two decades. The country continues to be ranked in the “medium” category for human development. Crossing the threshold into the “high” category (which Vietnam has already done) will take the rest of the decade, at the present rate of progress, says T N Ninan.

Read it here.

In other views:

T C A Srinivasa Raghavan argues that former Chief Economic Advisors would do well to be less political. Read it here

Devangshu Datta explains why policy-makers need an understanding of mathematical modelling and historical patterns to understand what works when it comes to protecting large populations during pandemics. Read it here

The Eye Culture column examines Sania Mirza’s legacy. Read it here

QUOTE OF THE DAY

‘If everything the Mughals did was horrible, then knock down the Taj Mahal, knock down the Red Fort, knock down Qutub’

Actor Naseeruddin Shah

First Published: Sat, February 25 2023. 06:30 IST

