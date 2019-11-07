Best of BS Opinion: Solutions for telecom crisis, RCEP deal, and more

-
From ways to solve the problems facing the telecom sector and the journey of Indian banking to ways in which savings can be efficiently channelised into productive sectors of the economy, here's a selection of Business Standard Opinion pieces for the day.
Is it possible to fix telecom in isolation? Is India's decision to exit RCEP a masterstroke or a disaster? Is it even possible for our hapless citizens and enterprises to get past shoddy services and productivity foregone, to trade with other countries on a more even footing? Alokananda Chakraborty sums up.
The surge in foreign borrowing poses risks, argues our top edit.
By enacting the contract farming law on the lines suggested by the Centre, Tamil Nadu has become the first state to show urgency in undertaking this critical reform, says our second edit. Read on...
Janmejaya Sinha, chairman, BCG India, traces the compulsions behind bank nationalisation and the effects of liberalisation on the banking sector. Read on...
The reliance on perception of fear of the law will not solve Delhi's pollution problem, writes independent counsel Somasekhar Sundaresan. Click here to read...
Until India becomes a real market economy, it is unlikely to have the confidence to integrate with, and compete in, the global market economy, writes Dhiraj Nayyar, chief economist, Vendanta. Read on...
