Best of BS Opinion: Some post-pandemic surprises, nobel for AI & more

-
ALSO READ
Russia-Ukraine war, Covid-19 surge in China on IMF-World Bank agenda
Nobel for AI: A matter of time?
Best of BS Opinion: Lessons from a tax cut, national agri market & more
Best of BS Opinion: Platform economy, all in the family, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Defining atmanirbharta, a legacy and a burden, and more
The International Monetary Fund presented an unusual list of the world’s best performing economies between 2020 and 2022: Turkiye, China, Egypt, Pakistan, Bangladesh… . India performed poorly, having already slowed in the pre-pandemic year but is, according to the IMF, set to be the fastest growing economy going forward. T N Ninan explains why this optimism should be tinged with caution. Read it here
In other views:
Devangshu Datta examines the question of whether self-learning artificial intelligence should be awarded a Nobel Prize for key scientific research. Read it here
T C A Srinivasa-Raghavan says its necessary to understand politics via economic theory since political competition is essentially oligopolistic in nature in which a few interdependent producers compete. Read it here
Abhishek Singh explores the rise and rise of T20 cricket and its future impact on the 50-over and Test variants of the game. Read it here
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU