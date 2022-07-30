Best of BS Opinion: Some post-pandemic surprises, nobel for AI & more

The International Monetary Fund presented an unusual list of the world’s best performing economies between 2020 and 2022: Turkiye, China, Egypt, Pakistan, Bangladesh… . India performed poorly, having already slowed in the pre-pandemic year but is, according to the IMF, set to be the fastest growing economy going forward. T N Ninan explains why this optimism should be tinged with caution. Read it here

In other views:

Devangshu Datta examines the question of whether self-learning artificial intelligence should be awarded a Nobel Prize for key scientific research. Read it here

T C A Srinivasa-Raghavan says its necessary to understand politics via economic theory since political competition is essentially oligopolistic in nature in which a few interdependent producers compete. Read it here

Abhishek Singh explores the rise and rise of T20 cricket and its future impact on the 50-over and Test variants of the game. Read it here



