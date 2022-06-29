Best of BS Opinion: Spreading textile hubs, SEZ weaknesses, and more

Here is the best of Business Standard’s pieces for Wednesday.

Despite the sustained underperformance of economic zones, the government has chosen to double down on the concept by expanding the ambit of these zones under a new law to be presented in the upcoming monsoon session of Parliament. Our lead editorial argues why it may not work.

Read here

Our second editorial underscores why the government must focus on the downturn in cotton production.

Development initiatives need a grand vision that reflects political concerns, challenges and opportunities, writes Nitin Desai. Read here