Best of BS Opinion: Strengthening governance, masked power play & more

Managing market infrastructure
Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) Committee on Strengthening Governance of Market Infrastructure Institutions (MII) has submitted its report and the regulator has asked for public comments on the suggestions.

In this context, our lead editorial notes that the reorganisation of MII functions into three verticals, redrawing compensation structures, and giving Sebi more muscle will need detailed examination at the time of implementation. Read here

In other views:

The world’s financial system faces an intimidating set of challenges, but the lessons of the global financial crisis are holding banks in good stead, writes T T Ram Mohan. Read here

Almost all research that uses the word “climate” and “equity” together is conducted in developing countries, because the global balance of power is upset if consumption, rather than technology, is at the centre of the analytical framework, writes Rathin Roy Read here

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 06:30 IST

