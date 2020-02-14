Best of BS Opinion: Successful CEO transitions, goals for defence, and more

What makes the proposed listing of LIC a landmark decision in the history of the corporation? How can the government use the global oil price drop to its advantage? Who should get the flak for hiring the ‘wrong’ CEO? Alokananda Chakraborty sums up.

Instead of a turn towards protectionism, which does not augur well for a sustainable recovery, the government should

continue to push reforms to improve the ease of doing business, argues our top edit.

India no longer has to hoard its Certainly, the individual limits on the remittance of are not so high that the government should feel concerned about capital flight, says our second edit.

If India is to have any chance of doubling exports, it must first recognise exports and production are two sides of the same coin, writes Premvir Das, former Director General, Planning Staff.

Rajesh Kumar explains why fiscal rules should be revisited.

The proposed listing of Life Insurance Corporation will render the institution more transparent and efficient, says Ashvin Parekh managing partner, Ashvin Parekh Advisory Services LLP.

Board, not a committee, is accountable for CEO selection, writes R Gopalakrishnan, former irector of Tata Sons and vice-chairman of Hindustan Unilever.