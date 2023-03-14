Best of BS Opinion: SVB collapse, the accidents have started, and more

Reverberations from the fall of Silicon Valley Bank are being felt around the world, but the immediate risk of a major financial crisis and broader bank contagion seems to have been contained following swift action by US market regulators. But the costs of this action must be analysed carefully, especially in terms of the moral hazard it imposes on errant bank managements, and more work will be needed by banking regulators, including in India, before the global financial system can be said to be insulated from the risks, the top edit argues. Read it here

In other views:

Neelkanth Mishra points out that the failure of SVB shows how higher rates can expose fault-lines in unforeseen places.

Read it here

Amit Tandon says the backlash against ESG investment in the US is driven by its politics but in India, the shift is accelerating. Read it here

The second edit explains why the Oscar wins will further define national cinema. Read it here