Best of BS Opinion: Tackling China in Ladakh, Covid-19 crisis, and more

Here's a selection of Business Standard opinion pieces for the day

Uddalok Bhattacharya 

Bumla: Indian and Chinese soldiers jointly celebrate the New Year 2019 at Bumla along the Indo-China border in Arunachal Pradesh | Photo: PTI

Dealing with China militarily can fasten on to tackling an impending economic recession. In that sense, things are more complicated now than in 1962. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up

When it comes to dealing with China, it is time to shed kid gloves.

Ajai Shukla explains Read here

The Aatmanirbhar Bharat package has the much-needed focus on MSMEs, NBFCs, and the agri-sector, says Rajan Wadhera … what is needed is an immediate stimulus to boost demand, which has not happened Read here

Dexamethasone will not “cure” Covid-19 even though it gives the critically ill a better fighting chance, says Devangshu Datta Read here

Innovative and forward-looking thinking is needed to align the government package and other programmes with the needs of the service sector. Rupa Chanda and Pralok Gupta detail the requirement Read here

T T Ram Mohan talks about what is needed for bank governance Read here

The Chinese will not move back, the Indian people will not tolerate (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi accepting the new status quo, so we will have to go to war, maybe a localised war.

BJP MP Subramanian Swamy
First Published: Fri, June 19 2020. 05:32 IST

