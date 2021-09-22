Best of BS Opinion: Taking states on board, focus on agri-exports & more

There is an unnoticed domestic policy paradox in Narendra Modi’s second term. Initiatives aimed at helping India Inc – corporate tax cuts, the scrapping of retrospective capital gains tax or even the telecom package – have been passed with relative ease.

But those that require state cooperation -- such as agri-laws and labour laws – have been stalled for want of adequate discussion. A meeting of the long-forgotten Inter-State Council would go a long way towards fostering the kind of cooperative federalism that India badly needs, A K Bhattacharya suggests. Read it here

In other views today:

The top edit argues that the government should revisit its broader growth strategy and wean it away from its current unsustainable reliance on private consumption. Read it here

Amitava Sardar explains why the Reserve Bank of India’s communication style leaves room for debate. Read it here

The second edit says the government’s plan to reintroduce transport and marketing support for agricultural exports is a timely move but may not suffice to lift farm exports to optimum levels. Read it here