Best of BS Opinion: Tanishq ad row, Bangladesh's per capita GDP, and more

-
ALSO READ
Tanishq's oneness ad bares divide after firm succumbs to pressure
Best of BS Opinion: Covid damage, MGNREGA today and tomorrow & more
Best of BS Opinion: Clearing dues from govt, India's auto market & more
Best of BS Opinion: A fiscal road map, conserving groundwater, and more
Best of BS Opinion: China with Indian characteristics, agri reforms & more
According to the International Monetary Fund, this year Bangladesh will overtake India for the first time in terms of per capita income.
This fits with the notion that India and Bangladesh have been on different growth tracks, and the latter offers lessons in growth and resilience, says the top edit. Read it here.
Other opinion examines India’s troll culture and the inconsistency of political parties’ policy positions. Kanika Datta sums up the views
The cacophony on TV would have us believe that the character of India has changed. Or perhaps we are just being fooled by bogus TRPs and manufactured social media posts generated by troll farms, asks Vir Sanghvi. Read it here
The furious backlash on social media that forced Tanishq to withdraw an advertisement from YouTube is a sad reflection of the intolerant times Indians live in, says the second edit arguing that the Tatas should have stood firm. Read it here
My column looks at the major political parties’ policy-driven schizophrenia that makes them oppose a policy when out of power and embrace it when they are in office. Read it here
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU