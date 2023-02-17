JUST IN
Confirming compliance
Best of BS Opinion: Tapping global trade, confirming compliance, and more

Here are the top BS Opinion articles of the day

Uddalok Bhattacharya 

Binay Sinha

Essential things such as freedom of speech and environment conservation find themselves on a slippery path.

Aakar Patel: When it becomes clear that criticism is difficult without trouble, the circle of one’s freedom of expression shrinks. In the absence of solidarity, even on such a fundamental principle, the space to speak up reduces further and the urge to keep quiet intensifies.

Ajay Tyagi: One needs statesmen as politicians who could convince the stakeholders of the virtues of environment conservation for long-term sustainable development. This is easier said than done.

The first edit says while global trade is expected to recover in 2024, India needs a robust trade policy to facilitate higher export growth.

The second edit is of the view that forensic audit of fund houses will boost confidence

QUOTE OF THE DAY We go to work early in the morning. If the mobile works, attendance is marked. Many a time after working the whole day, attendance does not get marked in the evening, and we do not get paid.

Rekha Devi, an MGNREGA worker in Bihar

First Published: Fri, February 17 2023. 06:30 IST

