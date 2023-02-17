Best of BS Opinion: Tapping global trade, confirming compliance, and more

-
Essential things such as freedom of speech and environment conservation find themselves on a slippery path.
Aakar Patel: When it becomes clear that criticism is difficult without trouble, the circle of one’s freedom of expression shrinks. In the absence of solidarity, even on such a fundamental principle, the space to speak up reduces further and the urge to keep quiet intensifies.
Ajay Tyagi: One needs statesmen as politicians who could convince the stakeholders of the virtues of environment conservation for long-term sustainable development. This is easier said than done.
The first edit says while global trade is expected to recover in 2024, India needs a robust trade policy to facilitate higher export growth.
The second edit is of the view that forensic audit of fund houses will boost confidence
First Published: Fri, February 17 2023. 06:30 IST
