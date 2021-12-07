Best of BS Opinion: Taxing investments, rookie investor's mistake, and more

The Union finance ministry is in the process of preparing the Budget for the next fiscal year, and it will be presented in less than two months from now. Aside from fiscal calculations for the current and next fiscal years, it would also be important to see how the government moves forward on tax reforms to strengthen its finances over the medium term. Our lead editorial argues that the government should remove the distinction between how the income earned through labour and capital is taxed. Income from different types of investment is also treated differently and the distinction should be removed. All income can be taxed at the marginal rate.
Read here
In other views:
The blow-ups in the initial public offering market are to be expected. There will always be one or two companies that will try and push the envelope on valuation. Markets will push back, notes Akash Prakash. Read here
Vinayak Chatterjee argues that new rules make it easier to do business with the government. Read here
