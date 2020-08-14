JUST IN
You are here: Home » Opinion » Special

A pandemic of opportunism
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: Technocrats versus politicians, Daughter act, and more

Here's a selection of Business Standard opinion pieces for the day

Topics
BS Opinion

Uddalok Bhattacharya 

Illustration: Binay Sinha
Illustration: Binay Sinha

Good moves are finally being made, despite the temper of the times. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up

With modesty, simplicity and good taste going with the wind, it’s a wonder that the proposed Ayodhya temple is content with silver bricks. Sunanda K Datta-Ray explains

In a democracy, monetary policy and regulation cannot be entirely left to technocrats any more than war can be left to generals, says T T Ram Mohan

OUR EDITS SAY

The (income tax) charter and faceless scrutiny should not remain just on paper Read here

Apex court ruling is a big step towards gender equality Read here

QUOTE

An income tax officer will not get an opportunity to harass a taxpayer (after the charter)

PM Narendra Modi
First Published: Fri, August 14 2020. 06:04 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU