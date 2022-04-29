Best of BS Opinion: The case against Section 124A, march of folly & more

Here is the best of Business Standard’s pieces for Friday

The Supreme Court’s notice to the Union government to file in three days its response to petitions challenging the validity of the sedition law under Section 124A of the Indian Penal Code raises hope this law will finally be erased from the statute books, argues our lead editorial. Read here

In other views:

India should work for an alliance of like-minded neutral states to restrain the adversaries in the new Cold War, writes Nitin Desai. Read here

Nikhil Pahwa explains why the Internet will never be the same again. Read here