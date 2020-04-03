JUST IN
You are here: Home » Opinion » Special

Social spirit of the corona times
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: The Covid-19 impact, currency conundrum, and more

Covid-19 continues in different parts of the world, including India. Among other things, the pandemic has significantly affected global financial markets

Rajesh Kumar 

PM Modi addressing the nation on coronavirus outbreak on Tuesday
PM Modi addressing the nation on coronavirus outbreak on Tuesday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has told chief ministers that the Centre and states should have a common exit strategy when the national lockdown ends. Meanwhile, the spread of Covid-19 continues in different parts of the world, including India.

Among other things, the pandemic has significantly affected global financial markets.

In this context, our lead editorial notes: Although the RBI has done well to contain excess volatility in the currency market, it is important to note that the Indian rupee is still significantly overvalued in real terms and should be allowed to depreciate.

The time may be ripe to put the poor on the political agenda, writes Aakar Patel

Fighting and coping with the coronavirus outbreak is not just a physical or medical challenge, but a psychological one as well, notes Shyamal Majumdar

Adjusting to a physically distanced mode of living have made humans virtually more social than ever before, Pradipta Bagchi

Quote

“The lockdown is till April 15. And, we can start considering the resumption of flights on a case-by-case basis depending on where they are coming from after that.”

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri
First Published: Fri, April 03 2020. 06:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU