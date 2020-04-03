Best of BS Opinion: The Covid-19 impact, currency conundrum, and more

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has told chief ministers that the Centre and states should have a common exit strategy when the national ends. Meanwhile, the spread of Covid-19 continues in different parts of the world, including India.

Among other things, the pandemic has significantly affected global financial markets.

In this context, our lead editorial notes: Although the RBI has done well to contain excess volatility in the currency market, it is important to note that the Indian rupee is still significantly overvalued in real terms and should be allowed to depreciate.

The time may be ripe to put the poor on the political agenda, writes Aakar Patel

Fighting and coping with the outbreak is not just a physical or medical challenge, but a psychological one as well, notes Shyamal Majumdar

Adjusting to a physically distanced mode of living have made humans virtually more social than ever before, Pradipta Bagchi