Best of BS Opinion: The energy headwind, entrepreneurs of green era & more

India’s demand for energy should be balanced against the imperatives of fighting pollution. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up

If India’s economy is to grow at 7 per cent or higher for a sustained period, energy demand would rise at 4 to 5 per cent annually, says Neelkanth Mishra. It should be a priority to insulate the economy as much as possible from the vagaries of global energy markets.

Read here

As the world seeks to avoid a climate disaster, it is the scientists, engineers, and entrepreneurs who will lead the charge, says Jayant Sinha. Read here

Mahesh Vyas: While self-employed entrepreneurship is increasing, overall employment is not. Read here