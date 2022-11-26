Best of BS Opinion: The future of Indian economy, the game is lost & more

JUST IN
'Moment marketing' with meaning
Kanika Datta 

indian economy

Having overtaken the UK as the world’s fifth largest economy and with a chance to overtake Germany and Japan in less than a decade, the question is whether the country has the institutional capabilities to match this ranking. The country’s poor reputation as a business destination, the growing presence of business oligarchs and arbitrary functioning of the judicial system raise doubts on this score. In delineating its international image, India needs to decide what it wants to be – a power player or one that builds on its soft power and values, says T N Ninan. Read it here

In other views: Aditi Phadnis analyses the rivalry between Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot.

Read it here

Sandeep Goyal explains what “moment marketing” is really all about. Read it here

Uddalok Bhattacharya reflects on the decline in local Indian football culture. Read it here

QUOTE OF THE DAY ‘We have forced Narendra Modi to enter schools. We set the narrative in Gujarat now’

Isudan Gadhvi, Aam Aadmi Party's chief ministerial face in Gujarat

First Published: Sat, November 26 2022. 06:30 IST

