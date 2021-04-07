Best of BS Opinion: The GST puzzle, infecting public health, and more

The second wave of Covid-19 threatens to stall India’s fragile economic recovery and prolong the hardships of the poor and businesses as job opportunities dry up and supply chains are disrupted. After the disaster of 2020, the logical conclusion should have been for the political leadership to set an example by ensuring that pandemic protocols are followed strictly -- especially now that it is clear that the vaccine programme is unlikely to achieve critical mass anytime soon. Yet the businesses of religion and elections, two key super-spreaders, have acquired a curious immunity from the enforcement of Covid-19 protocols.

At the Mahakumbh mela, which officially began on April 1, and in election rallies in Assam and Bengal in particular, the basic norms of mask-wearing and social distancing have visibly been jettisoned. Religion and is infecting in dangerous ways, the top edit points out. Read it here

