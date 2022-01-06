Best of BS Opinion: The infrastructure push, protect Aravalli range & more

-
The surge in new infections has increased risks for the ongoing economic recovery. A rapid rise in cases has forced state governments to bring back restrictions on public mobility. A surge in cases and lower public mobility are bound to affect economic activity.
In this context, our lead editorial here argues that the government should push infrastructure spending to sustain economic recovery.
In other views:
India’s renewable push over the next few years will require strong local manufacturing to de-risk supply chains, notes Sumant Sinha of ReNew Power. Read here
Our second editorial highlights the risks of unabated destruction and degradation of the Aravalli range of mountains. Read here
