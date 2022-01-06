JUST IN
You are here: Home » Opinion » Special

A must-surge year for climate goals
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: The infrastructure push, protect Aravalli range & more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for Thursday

Topics
BS Opinion | infrastructure | Aravalli

Rajesh Kumar 

illustration
Illustration by Binay Sinha

The surge in new infections has increased risks for the ongoing economic recovery. A rapid rise in cases has forced state governments to bring back restrictions on public mobility. A surge in cases and lower public mobility are bound to affect economic activity.

In this context, our lead editorial here argues that the government should push infrastructure spending to sustain economic recovery.

In other views:

India’s renewable push over the next few years will require strong local manufacturing to de-risk supply chains, notes Sumant Sinha of ReNew Power. Read here

Our second editorial highlights the risks of unabated destruction and degradation of the Aravalli range of mountains. Read here

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“Apply lessons from past waves of the pandemic; follow ‘Dharma’ of Covid protocol at all times”.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Thu, January 06 2022. 06:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.