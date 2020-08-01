Best of BS Opinion: Language of policy, cargo cult democracies, and more

JUST IN
Uddalok Bhattacharya 

Illustration: Binay Sinha

It would be interesting to see how English and a modern outlook, which does not require English, cope in the age of the National Education Policy and the Ram Temple. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up

The language of policy: English will continue to have its place in the corporate and financial worlds, in the higher courts, and for the foreseeable future as one of two official languages.

Perhaps that is as it should be. T N Ninan says how Read here

Shekhar Gupta says: The Modi government’s push for education in Indian languages is out of touch with reality Read here

Devangshu Datta says more and more nations are becoming what can be described as “cargo cult” democracies, meaning democracies more in form than substance. Read here

QUOTE

The Ram temple will be a symbol of cultural nationalism in the country, which has been engulfed by an English mindset for long

The RSS
First Published: Sat, August 01 2020. 07:21 IST

