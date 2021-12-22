Best of BS Opinion: The limits of unicorns, managing spending bulge & more

JUST IN
Insolvency proceedings in slow motion
Kanika Datta 

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Unicorns and start-ups have been rare beacon of success in the gloom and doom of the pandemic economic slump. But are they real game changers for the Indian economy? The top edit explains why they can never be growth engines for the economy.

A K Bhattacharya assesses whether a post-Covid rise in government expenditure is feasible.

The second edit suggests that a combination of penalties and incentives would improve India's dismal record on plastic pollution.

CKG Nair and M. S. Sahoo point out that chronic delays undermine the core economic rationale of having an insolvency law.

"FIIs are expected to return in 2022 as the structural bull-run in Indian equities is likely to continue"

ABHIJIT BHAVE, chief executive officer at Fisdom Private Wealth

First Published: Wed, December 22 2021. 06:30 IST

