Best of BS Opinion: The limits of unicorns, managing spending bulge & more

Unicorns and start-ups have been rare beacon of success in the gloom and doom of the pandemic economic slump. But are they real game changers for the Indian economy? The top edit explains why they can never be growth engines for the economy. Read it here

In other views:

A K Bhattacharya assesses whether a post-Covid rise in is feasible.

Read it here

The second edit suggests that a combination of penalties and incentives would improve India’s dismal record on Read it here

CKG Nair and M. S. Sahoo point out that chronic delays undermine the core economic rationale of having an insolvency law. Read it here