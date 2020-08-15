JUST IN
You are here: Home » Opinion » Special

From wood to WFH
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: The market as weapon, America first, and more

Here's a selection of Business Standard opinion pieces for the day

Topics
BS Opinion | Curated Content

Uddalok Bhattacharya 

A vendor wearing a mask as he displays a tri-color mask for sale ahead of Independence day in Guwahati on Wednesday.

Cooperation is required but the spirit is still competitive and yet pessimistic. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up

T N Ninan describes how market can be used as weapon. Opening up India’s market to neighbouring countries can be as strategic as access denial to others. The game should be played both ways even if it upsets domestic business lobbies Read here

It doesn’t matter that Kamala Harris is half-Indian.

What the Indian economy looks like next January will influence her views on India, not her genetics. Shekhar Gupta explains Read here

Mihir Sharma says: Independence Day should be a day for celebration and optimism. But what is there, in 2020, to celebrate? Read here

One way to block access to awkward ideas is to restrict the knowledge and use of multiple languages, says Devangshu Datta Read here

QUOTE

All concerned parties and the people respectfully accepted the verdict of the Supreme Court (on Ayodhya) and displayed before the world Indian ethos of peace, non-violence, love and harmony

President Ram Nath Kovind
First Published: Sat, August 15 2020. 06:58 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU