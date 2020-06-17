JUST IN
You are here: Home » Opinion » Special

The oil factor
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: The oil factor, financing revival via gold, and more

Here's a selection of Business Standard opinion pieces for the day.

Topics
Coronavirus Vaccine | Coronavirus | BS Opinion

Uddalok Bhattacharya 

What was considered to be discretionary or volitional spending before the pandemic may well become an essential good in perpetuity

Some things, such as race relations in the US, will not change easily. Others would get better. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up

America’s racial prejudice is embedded in its very foundation, says Parthasarathi Shome.

Surveys prove that Read here

Oil will continue to hold the key to the health of India’s external sector, says A K Bhattacharya Read here

Proposals on what to use as collateral for printing money lack strategy, say Soumya Kanti Ghosh and Saket Hishikar. For some reason what is “right” for another economy is deemed “wrong” for India Read here

Where are the funny writers on Indian television and OTT platforms, asks Vanita Kohli-Khandekar Read here

QUOTE

In the past eight days over Rs 4.5 has been increased in petrol-diesel price. This is insensitiveness towards customers

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav
First Published: Wed, June 17 2020. 05:26 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU