Best of BS Opinion: The perils of Covid policy, normal monsoon, and more

From zero to 1.1 per cent, the prognosis for economic growth in FY21 is expectedly dire. But what about the shape of politics and international relations in the post-Covid-19 world?

India has the harshest anywhere in the world with the least amount of preparation. Yet Mr Modi’s popularity remains intact. How he wields this power to reshape India is the principal point of concern, says Aakar Patel here.

The biggest armies and the biggest economies failed against a microscopic virus, pointing to the limits of hard power in the world order.

Arunabha Ghosh examines the good, bad and ugly aspects of the new forms of international cooperation that are likely to emerge. Read his assessment here

The Indian met’s forecast of a normal monsoon is a rare silver-lining in the despondency created by Covid-19 and bodes well for agriculture, which supports the livelihood of over half the population, says the lead edit here.

Kerala has emerged as a success story in its proactive and common-sense approach to containing the Covid-19 outbreak, says the second edit. Read it here