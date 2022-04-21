Best of BS Opinion: The provincialisation of All India Services, and more

JUST IN
Urbanisation and development
Two recent working papers published by the Bretton Woods organisations — the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund — have weighed in on the debate surrounding India’s record on poverty reduction.

In this context, our lead editorial notes that until authoritative, transparent and professional government data is once again the order of the day, any claims about poverty reduction will remain pure speculation. Read here

All India Services were to be all India in character for a purpose. Any dilution of this central tenet should worry policymakers, writes K P Krishnan. Read here

Amit Kapoor and Bibek Debroy argue that as a companion to development, it is pertinent to closely watch the pace of urbanisation in India as it will only lead to the creation of sustainable pathways and pro-growth knowledge production. Read here

"I can assure you from my own experience and my engagements with large sections of industry across the board confirms that rupee devaluation or weakening our currency is actually detrimental to our nation's interest.”

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal

First Published: Thu, April 21 2022. 06:30 IST

