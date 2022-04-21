Best of BS Opinion: The provincialisation of All India Services, and more

-
ALSO READ
Instoried's Sharmin Ali expects 2022 to be the year of 'empathetic content'
Best of BS Opinion: Boom time for companies, Dirty War comes closer to home
Best of BS Opinion: Judicial system, broadcasters take another hit, & more
Best of BS Opinion: Vax milestone, wasted in the IAS, and more
Best of BS Opinion: No heroes at COP, reputation risks for banks, and more
Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for Thursday
Two recent working papers published by the Bretton Woods organisations — the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund — have weighed in on the debate surrounding India’s record on poverty reduction.
In this context, our lead editorial notes that until authoritative, transparent and professional government data is once again the order of the day, any claims about poverty reduction will remain pure speculation. Read here
In other views:
All India Services were to be all India in character for a purpose. Any dilution of this central tenet should worry policymakers, writes K P Krishnan. Read here
Amit Kapoor and Bibek Debroy argue that as a companion to development, it is pertinent to closely watch the pace of urbanisation in India as it will only lead to the creation of sustainable pathways and pro-growth knowledge production. Read here
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU