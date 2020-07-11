Best of BS Opinion: The real defence failures, hopeless heartland, and more

It is not the end of trouble between China and India. Nor is Uttar Pradesh going to get any better.

But the most intractable is the pandemic, which is out of character with the times. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up

Narendra Modi has been realistic about the facts on the ground, and chosen discretion over valour while resolving (hopefully) that India will prepare to fight another day. T N Ninan writes

Uttar Pradesh must be cut into four if not five, says Shekhar Gupta

Rajnath Singh believes that it would be naive to see disengagement of armies from the LAC as the end of the trouble, says Aditi Phadnis. He is believed to have urged the defence forces to be ready for a long haul.

As in the 1918 flu pandemic, which is said to have left a million people with brain disease, Covid’s effects could take years to become apparent. Sunil Sethi explains