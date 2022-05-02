JUST IN
Enquiries from Russia put exporters in a spot
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: The rebalancing act, supply and payment crisis, & more

Here are the top BS Opinion articles of the day

BS Special | Curated Content

Kanika Datta 

RBI, Reserve Bank of India
Photo: Shutterstock

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) new Report on Currency and Finance, released last week has strongly advocated the rebalancing of both monetary and fiscal policy as the economy recovers from the pandemic-induced disruption. The top edit explains why it is vital for the government and the RBI to withdraw policy accommodation now. Read it here

In other views:

The second edit points out that the growing demand-supply gap in electricity has exposed yet again the systemic weaknesses in the power sector. Read it here

Ajay Shah says the optimism on revenue growth and profitability in corporate India needs to be tempered with an appreciation of three key external threats. He outlines them here

Sunita Narain points out that the entire edifice of global cooperation is collapsing at a time when climate change challenges demand greater international cohesion. Read it here

Tamal Bandyopadhyay explains the implication of the Reserve Bank of India’s decision to free lending rates for micro-loans last month. Read it here

We are very clear that we will not permit any change in the status quo and any loss of territory’
Army Chief General Manoj Pande

First Published: Mon, May 02 2022. 06:30 IST

