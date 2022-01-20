Best of BS Opinion: The retail risk, increasing the green cover, and more

-
Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for Thursday.
The strong bull run of last year in the stock market was driven and buttressed by retail interest. In calendar 2021, the value of retail equity holdings went up by over 60 per cent, and the number of active dematerialised accounts registered an increase of over 30 million.
Our lead editorial notes that a substantial component of retail exposure consists of “hot flows”, with traders seeking quick returns via leveraged positions, alongside high-risk derivatives exposure. This money can exit quickly if the trend turns negative. This in turn can induce higher volatility, since retail investors tend to panic when things aren’t going their way. Read here
In the context of Paytm’s share price correction, Shyamal Majumdar argues that blaming investors for “insufficient understanding” of its business model can have only a limited shelf life. Read here
Our second editorial highlights the need for a well-defined forest conservation policy. Read here
