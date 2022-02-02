Best of BS Opinion: The risks of minimalism, a huge bet on growth & more

-
ALSO READ
LIVE: This Budget brings more infra, more growth and more jobs, says PM
Markets eye Economic Survey, Budget 2022 this week
TMS Ep97: Budget session, bank privatisation, markets, expenditure budget
Economic Survey 2022 Highlights: Geopolitical risks bubbling up, says PEA
Budget 2022 LIVE: Govt to take balanced view on cryptocurrency, says Sanyal
Today’s special Budget edition offers a rich range of comment from leading economists and tax experts.
Here is what they have to say:
The edit points out that Nirmala Sitharaman has chosen to not rock the boat in this minimalist Union Budget but the talk of a K-shaped recovery, the lack of jobs and therefore of the need for more consumption support at the base of the pyramid has had little or no impact on the government’s thinking. Read it here
A K Bhattacharya points out that though the Budget has made public finances more transparent, its compression of revenue expenditure and rising protectionism reflect the government’s political beliefs. Read it here
Rathin Roy analyses the macro fiscal scenario in the Budget and concludes that it shows that the fiscal crisis still cripples the Centre’s public finances. Read it here
Subhashis Gangopadhyay examines the priorities the government has set for itself and assesses how the finance minister has gone about meeting them. Read it here
V S Krishnan writes that the approach on indirect taxes is not to rock the boat and continue to boost revenues from the Goods and Services Tax. Read it here
Mukesh Bhutani and Divyasha Mathur say the Budget has picturised the landscape expected by the crypto-economy stakeholders. Read it here
Akash Prakash points out that the Budget has taken a huge bet on growth and government spending. Read it here
Shekhar Gupta explains why the Budget has not accounted for the upcoming Assembly polls; it is directed at the Parliamentary polls of 2024. Read it here
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU