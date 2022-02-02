Best of BS Opinion: The risks of minimalism, a huge bet on growth & more

Today’s Budget edition offers a rich range of comment from leading economists and tax experts.

Here is what they have to say:

The edit points out that Nirmala Sitharaman has chosen to not rock the boat in this minimalist Union Budget but the talk of a K-shaped recovery, the lack of jobs and therefore of the need for more consumption support at the base of the pyramid has had little or no impact on the government's thinking.

A K Bhattacharya points out that though the Budget has made public finances more transparent, its compression of revenue expenditure and rising protectionism reflect the government's political beliefs.

Rathin Roy analyses the macro fiscal scenario in the Budget and concludes that it shows that the fiscal crisis still cripples the Centre's public finances.

Subhashis Gangopadhyay examines the priorities the government has set for itself and assesses how the finance minister has gone about meeting them.

V S Krishnan writes that the approach on indirect taxes is not to rock the boat and continue to boost revenues from the Goods and Services Tax.

Mukesh Bhutani and Divyasha Mathur say the Budget has picturised the landscape expected by the crypto-economy stakeholders.

Akash Prakash points out that the Budget has taken a huge bet on growth and government spending.

Shekhar Gupta explains why the Budget has not accounted for the upcoming Assembly polls; it is directed at the Parliamentary polls of 2024.