Best of BS Opinion: Through a 40-yr prism, countrywide reincarnation & more

-
ALSO READ
Best of BS Opinion: Lessons from a tax cut, national agri market & more
Best of BS Opinion: Some post-pandemic surprises, nobel for AI & more
Former CEA Krishnamurthy V Subramanian appointed as next India ED at IMF
Best of BS Opinion: Investing abroad, global cotton crisis, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Platform economy, all in the family, and more
This week, T N Ninan writes: Taking all four decades (1981-2021) together, the IMF numbers show that only three countries -- China, Vietnam, and South Korea -- did significantly better than India. Through the prism of Telangana and its chief minister, Aditi Phadnis gives insights into opposition politics. Sandeep Goyal: In communicating it makes sense to rely on what people have available to them – emoticons, deliberate misspellings that mimic speech sounds and of course, punctuations
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sat, October 15 2022. 07:47 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU