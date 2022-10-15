JUST IN
An own goal: FIFA World Cup and human rights
Best of BS Opinion: Through a 40-yr prism, countrywide reincarnation & more

This week, T N Ninan writes: Taking all four decades (1981-2021) together, the IMF numbers show that only three countries -- China, Vietnam, and South Korea -- did significantly better than India. Through the prism of Telangana and its chief minister, Aditi Phadnis gives insights into opposition politics. Sandeep Goyal: In communicating it makes sense to rely on what people have available to them – emoticons, deliberate misspellings that mimic speech sounds and of course, punctuations

I would think that the (Indian) economy’s revival is on a sustained path.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

First Published: Sat, October 15 2022. 07:47 IST

