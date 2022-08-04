Best of BS Opinion: Trade imbalance, deficient distribution, and more

-
India’s merchandise trade deficit increased to a fresh high in July.
In this context, our lead editorial notes that, while the government is hopeful to attain the export target of $500 billion in the current year, India needs a more pragmatic trade policy to push up exports sustainably, which will not only provide durable external stability but also increase overall economic growth. Read here
To give a boost to the telecom sector, a legislation can be framed to convert spectrum auction payments to a reasonable percentage of revenues, writes Shyam Ponappa. Read here
Lower rainfall in some key regions will affect rice output, notes our second editorial. Read here
