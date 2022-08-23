Best of BS Opinion: Ukraine flashpoint, A tribute to RJ, and more

-
ALSO READ
Should you buy, sell, hold Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-owned stocks?
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's biggest portfolio gains came after the age of 55
How did Rakesh Jhunjhunwala make his billions?
Big bull bows out: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala passes away at 62 in Mumbai
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-owned stocks trade mixed. Should you buy, sell, hold?
The first edit says while the central bank would have to navigate the situation of foreign portfolio investments carefully, investors should be prepared for further volatility and sudden changes in market trends. And the second edit says the Ukraine is all-round bad news for India
Akash Prakash: Rakesh Jhunjhunwalla’s impact on the Indian markets and ecosystem is obvious from the wave of condolences. Whether it be politicians, industrialists, investors, global media or the average retail investor, everyone has expressed sadness. What greater tribute?
Dinesh Thakur and Prashant Reddy T describe why the recently unveiled New Drugs, Cosmetics and Medical Devices Bill, 2022 has been a disappointment.
Mahesh Vyas: After its smart recovery in July, consumer sentiments are seen retreating a bit in August. Agriculture has been a saviour
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU