Nikhat Zareen on life, superstition and boxing in the shadow of an icon
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: Ukraine's hidden weapon, Political free-riding & more

Here are the top BS Opinion articles of the day

Rajesh Kumar 

Here is the best of Business Standard’s opinion pieces for Saturday.

Comparing the options of a stake sale and privatisation of public sector firms, T N Ninan in his weekly column notes if one were to adopt the Air India solution, one would wait for the company to be widely seen as having become bankrupt, then give it away for free—if anyone will have it. Read here

In other views:

Political free-riding happens everywhere because even though people don’t actively espouse a cause, they don’t disapprove of it enough either, writes TCA Srinivasa Raghavan.

Read here

Devangshu Datta talks about how the TB2 drone has changed the game in the Ukraine War. Read here

Quote of the Day “Cartelisation is going to be a challenge.”

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

First Published: Sat, May 21 2022. 06:30 IST

