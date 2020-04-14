Best of BS Opinion: Unify the labour market, coronavirus outbreak, and more

The prime minister announced an address to the nation today at 10 a m, and the Twitter jokes were instantly in full flow. One wag has him ordering the nation to curse China from their balconies at 5 p m, another suggests Amit Shah will ask people to display their documents from their balconies, a reference to the now forgotten National Population Register exercise. But the serious consequences of the and its discontents remains the focus of our writers today. Kanika Datta sums up the views.

The government has been decisive on the public health front, but it has been dithering on the economic response needed to fight the pandemic. Aakash Prakash explains why economic policy-making needs a similar display of boldness. Read it here

Mahesh Vyas crunches the jobs data to show why for vulnerable sections of society this is not a but a knockout. Read it here

Migrant workers have been the hardest hit by the and their plight urgently highlights the need to end divisions between permanent, casual and contract workers, the top edit argues. Read it here

The prime minister is expected to explain the contours of the lockdown for the next fortnight. The template prepared by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade would be a useful starting point, the lead edit suggests. Read it here

Shreekant Sambrani assesses Narendra Modi’s approach to leadership during the Covid-19 lockdown. “Even as everything is prime-minister-centric, he mostly mentions himself in the third person,” he writes. Read it here