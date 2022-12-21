JUST IN
Defending against cyber threats
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: Unilateral carbon pricing, cyber threats, and more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Kanika Datta 

european union
European flags are diplayed at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France (Photo: Reuters)

The European Union has reached agreement on the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism which many other countries define as a carbon border tariff.

How should India respond? The top edit suggests an approach. Read it here

In other views:

Shyam Saran says the recently concluded 15th Conference of Parties to the UN Convention on Biological Diversity has short-changed the planet. Read it here

The second edit explains why the GST authorities’ plan to start knocking on the doors of assesses demands caution. Read it here

Amit Tandon makes the case for companies to give primacy to cyber security by putting in place proper governance structures. Read it here

QUOTE OF THE DAY

‘You can't grow an industry like automobile with 50 per cent taxation”

Maruti Suzuki chairman R C Bhargava

Read our full coverage on BS Opinion

First Published: Wed, December 21 2022. 06:30 IST

