Best of BS Opinion: Unilateral carbon pricing, cyber threats, and more

The has reached agreement on the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism which many other countries define as a carbon border tariff.

How should India respond? The top edit suggests an approach. Read it here

In other views:

Shyam Saran says the recently concluded 15th Conference of Parties to the UN Convention on Biological Diversity has short-changed the planet. Read it here

The second edit explains why the authorities’ plan to start knocking on the doors of assesses demands caution. Read it here

Amit Tandon makes the case for companies to give primacy to cyber security by putting in place proper governance structures. Read it here