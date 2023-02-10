Best of BS Opinion: Unintended consequences, green growth conundrum, & more

Here is the best of Business Standard’s pieces for today

Government intervention in the functioning of markets can often lead to unintended consequences. The latest example in this context is the subsidy provided for electric vehicles under the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid &) Electric Vehicles scheme.

Some electric two-wheeler manufacturers have been violating rules at different levels. Our lead editorial in this context notes that the scheme will need to be redesigned. The subsidy can be given directly to the consumer. Read here

In other views:

The Budget reflects the shift globally in government capital expenditure, inflation, fiscal deficit and globalisation, writes T T Ram Mohan. Read here

Green growth is the overarching theme across the world and India is no exception, but the trend towards deglobalisation is throwing a spanner in the works of these plans, writes Vandana Gombar. Read here