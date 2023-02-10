Best of BS Opinion: Unintended consequences, green growth conundrum, & more

-
ALSO READ
Best of BS Opinion: Regulating digital lending, globalisation shocks & more
Best of BS Opinion: Investing abroad, global cotton crisis, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Chips for growth, the real cost of freebies, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Cloudy prospects for youth, India 2022, and more
Best of BS Opinion: The investment puzzle, future of news media & more
Here is the best of Business Standard’s opinion pieces for today
Government intervention in the functioning of markets can often lead to unintended consequences. The latest example in this context is the subsidy provided for electric vehicles under the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid &) Electric Vehicles scheme.
Some electric two-wheeler manufacturers have been violating rules at different levels. Our lead editorial in this context notes that the scheme will need to be redesigned. The subsidy can be given directly to the consumer. Read here
In other views:
The Budget reflects the shift globally in government capital expenditure, inflation, fiscal deficit and globalisation, writes T T Ram Mohan. Read here
Green growth is the overarching theme across the world and India is no exception, but the trend towards deglobalisation is throwing a spanner in the works of these plans, writes Vandana Gombar. Read here
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 06:30 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU