Divergent consumer sentiments
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: Unscientific development, taxing demands, and more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Kanika Datta 

Joshimath
Photo: PTI

The subsidence of land in Joshimath, the gateway to several places of pilgrimage and skiing destination Auli, may have been triggered by the unscientifically-planned developmental works in its vicinity, but its genesis lies in the indiscriminate anthropogenic activities inimical to the ecologically sensitive and geologically fragile Himalayan region.

In fact, says the top edit, this incident needs to be viewed as a warning sign for such calamities to happen more frequently and at more places in future. Read it here

In other views:

Neelkanth Mishra explains why the global savings glut may persist despite a rapidly ageing Asia, which will continue to provide capital to the world. Read it here

The second edit says the tax department’s directive to recover 40 per cent of arrears in three months is unrealistic and ill advised. Read it here

Gurbachan Singh makes the point that policies should focus on the ease of entering a business not just of doing business. Read it here

QUOTE OF THE DAY

‘We have to divert funds from freebies to infrastructure finance’

A M Naik, Chairman, L&T group

First Published: Tue, January 10 2023. 06:40 IST

