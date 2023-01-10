Best of BS Opinion: Unscientific development, taxing demands, and more

-
ALSO READ
Joshimath subsidence: PMO holds review meeting with Uttarakhand officials
Experts point to old fault lines as Joshimath hits 'point of no return'
Best of BS Opinion: A less predictable outlook, de-extinction, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Lessons from a tax cut, national agri market & more
Best of BS Opinion: Start-up slowdown, BJP's south push, and more
The subsidence of land in Joshimath, the gateway to several places of pilgrimage and skiing destination Auli, may have been triggered by the unscientifically-planned developmental works in its vicinity, but its genesis lies in the indiscriminate anthropogenic activities inimical to the ecologically sensitive and geologically fragile Himalayan region.
In fact, says the top edit, this incident needs to be viewed as a warning sign for such calamities to happen more frequently and at more places in future. Read it here
In other views:
Neelkanth Mishra explains why the global savings glut may persist despite a rapidly ageing Asia, which will continue to provide capital to the world. Read it here
The second edit says the tax department’s directive to recover 40 per cent of arrears in three months is unrealistic and ill advised. Read it here
Gurbachan Singh makes the point that policies should focus on the ease of entering a business not just of doing business. Read it here
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Tue, January 10 2023. 06:40 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU