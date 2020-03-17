JUST IN
Biographies and bias
Best of BS Opinion: UP's misrule of law, coronavirus outbreak, and more

From Covid-19 outbreak to UP govt's ordinance on property damage, Business Standard brings you top opinion pieces of the day

Kanika Datta 

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

The coronavirus contagion grips the stocks markets, the headlines and the opinion pages for yet another day. Kanika Datta sums up the views.

How should investors deal with the carnage in the markets? Take a deep breath and hold your nerve, Akash Prakash recommends. Read his strategy here

The coronavirus did not trigger an economic crisis; instead, it tipped the scales when conditions were already vulnerable, says Arunabha Ghosh. This is what a perfect storm looks like, he adds. Read his assessment here


The government has taken prudent measures so far to contain the spread of coronavirus but the coming weeks could increase the intensity and require response on a much bigger scale, warns the top edit here

UP Chief Minister Adityanath’s ordinance on property damage sets a risky precedent in a country hoping to become a global investment hub, says the second edit here

“If the public stops spending then the economy will go into a recession and, frankly, the markets’ steep losses are saying that day isn’t coming, it is now”

Analyst with Japan’s MUFG Bank
First Published: Tue, March 17 2020. 06:03 IST

