Best of BS Opinion: US mkt exceptionalism, fall in urban male jobs & more

Exit poll highlights: It's DMK in TN, LDF in Kerala; TMC has edge in Bengal
GDP growth number: A pleasant surprise, but will it help in FY22?
India's GDP grows 1.6% in fourth quarter, contracts 7.3% in FY21
GDP growth springs a positive surprise: Four implications for FY22
Top headlines: India FY21 GDP hits 4-decade low; core sector output rises
Asset prices and interest rates do not hold up the same picture across geographies. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums upAkash Prakash: Given that both interest rates and taxes have bottomed out and corporate concentration has also likely peaked, given the noises coming out of the Biden administration, combined with the beginnings of wage pressures, it is fair to assume that margins can only decline in the US.
The journey of the interest rates and asset prices towards normalcy can be very long, arduous, messy, confusing and rough, says Gurbachan Singh.
In this confusion, the price signals from the asset markets can adversely affect real investment and growth of GDP
Mahesh Vyas talks of a disproportionate fall in urban male jobs, which are the better-quality jobs and their disproportionate loss could imply a greater fall in income than witnessed so far.
