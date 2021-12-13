JUST IN
You are here: Home » Opinion » Special

Economic ties with Bangladesh must be strengthened
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: US monetary policy, environmental issues, and more

Here are the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces on Monday

Topics
BS Opinion | Curated Content | US monetary policy

Uddalok Bhattacharya 

illustration
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

“Wind speed” and “pollution” do not need to be used as metaphors in discourse. Literal descriptions do their job equally well. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up.

Tamal Bandyopadhyay: Isn’t it time to review the ‘fit and proper’ criteria for banking licence, particularly with reference to individuals applying for it? Read here

Inflation hawks in the US are arguing that the Fed should embark on monetary tightening, says Ajay Shah. In contrast to the US, India is in the early stages of its inflation journey. Read here

The air needs the ability to regenerate itself, even without the advantage of high-speed wind, says Sunita Narain. This is where we need transformational solutions in our combustion strategy. Read here

The Caledonians (referring to the referendum in Caledonia) have chosen to remain French … We can’t ignore that the electorate remained deeply divided over the years. (...) A period of transition is now starting

French President Emmanuel Macron said in a televised address

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Mon, December 13 2021. 06:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.