Season of despair

It’s that choking winter in Delhi again. We are frustrated by this recurrence of pollution every year without fail. Nothing seems to change. Nobody cares.

But we must not allow our anguish to be short-lived so that the real action, which is essential for ensuring our right to clean air, does not get lost. High-volume acrimony to shift the blame is attention-grabbing, but it will not make the next winter better. So, as we move forward, we must keep in mind three questions. One, why does November continue to be a suffocating month for Delhi and who is responsible for this? Do we ...