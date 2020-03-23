Best of BS Opinion: Use pvt health care sector, coronavirus fear, and more

-
ALSO READ
YES Bank crisis: How Rana Kapoor's firm expanded aggressively through loans
Top 10 biz headlines: Rana Kapoor in ED custody, IT's coronavirus woes
From KYC to KYB - know your bank
Question marks remain over YES Bank rescue
YES Bank crisis: Court sends Rana Kapoor to judicial custody till April 2
Since most of the testing facility is in the private sector, the government must find ways of working with it. Ajay Shah tells you why The lack of random testing for coronavirus means we do not know the extent of community spread. Testing should involve a random sampling of the population.
Devangshu Datta explains.In the corona crisis, water has come to take a central role. It’s time to recognise this, says Sunita Narain. Read Here Let banks start displaying their key health indicators at their branches. Tamal Bandyopadhyay says their customers have the right to know them. Read Here QUOTE
This is a time of shared national sacrifice.
US President Donald Trump
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU