Water in the age of coronavirus
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: Use pvt health care sector, coronavirus fear, and more

Contagion is common to epidemics and banking. Read on. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up

Uddalok Bhattacharya  |  New Delhi 

Use the private health care sector

Since most of the testing facility is in the private sector, the government must find ways of working with it. Ajay Shah tells you why The lack of random testing for coronavirus means we do not know the extent of community spread. Testing should involve a random sampling of the population.

Devangshu Datta explains. In the corona crisis, water has come to take a central role. It’s time to recognise this, says Sunita Narain. Read Here Let banks start displaying their key health indicators at their branches. Tamal Bandyopadhyay says their customers have the right to know them. Read Here QUOTE

This is a time of shared national sacrifice.

US President Donald Trump

First Published: Mon, March 23 2020. 06:20 IST

